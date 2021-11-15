Bamako [Mali], November 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Four soldiers were killed and over a dozen were wounded in a terrorist attack in southwestern Mali, the country's military says.

A group of armed terrorists attacked a security post in the Koulikoro Region on Sunday afternoon, a statement from the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA) says.

Also Read | Work-Life Balance: Portugal Makes It Illegal for Bosses to E-Mail, Text Their Employees Out of Work Hours.

According to preliminary data, four FAMA members were killed and 14 others were injured. Six of the attackers were killed.

FAMA specified that three of the injured soldiers were evacuated from the area on a helicopter. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Thanksgiving 2021: Rising Inflation in The US Likely to Put a Dent on Consumer’s Wallet During Upcoming Festive Season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)