Vishakhapatnam [India], March 31 (ANI): The Fourth edition of the bilateral Tri-Service India-US Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise, Tiger Triumph, is scheduled to take place on the Eastern Seaboard from April 1 to April 13, as per the Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy noted that the exercise aims to develop interoperability for conducting HADR operations and formulating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to establish a Combined Coordination Center (CCC) that would enable rapid and smooth coordination between Indian and US Joint Task Forces (JTF) during exercises, crises, and contingencies.

Notably, the Indian side would be represented by Indian Naval Ships Jalashwa, Gharial, Mumbai and Shakti along with integral helicopters and landing crafts embarked, Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft P8I, Army Troops from 91 Infantry Brigade and 12 Mechanical Infantry Battalion, Air Force C-130 Aircraft and MI-17 Helicopters, along with the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT). The US side would be represented by US Navy Ships Comstock and Ralph Johnson, with troops of the US Marine Division embarked.

As per the Indian Navy, the Harbour Phase is scheduled at Visakhapatnam from April 1-7, during which an Opening Ceremony with a joint Flag Parade and Media Interaction will be held on board INS Jalashwa on April 1.

Participants from both sides would also engage in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions.

Upon the completion of the Harbour Phase, the ships with troops embarked would sail for a sea phase and undertake maritime, amphibious and HADR operations off Kakinada.

As per the Indian Navy, during the exercise, a joint command and control centre would be established by the Indian Army and US Marines at the Kakinada Naval Enclave. The IAF RAMT and the US Navy medical team would also establish a joint medical camp for providing medical aid. The exercise would culminate with a closing ceremony on board the US Navy Ship Comstock on April 13 at Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

