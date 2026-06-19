World News | Fragile US-Iran Truce Holds as Israel-Hezbollah Agree to Ceasefire in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 19 (ANI): In a critical diplomatic development, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah officially went into effect at 4:00 PM local time today, after Friday morning's flare-up.

The accord, which aims to de-escalate recent intense hostilities along the northern border, was secured through rigorous international mediation. According to a senior US official speaking to The Times of Israel, the deal was successfully brokered by the United States and Qatar, who facilitated high-stakes communication with Israel and Iran, respectively.

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Additionally, the reports of a ceasefire were also confirmed by a senior Israeli official, according to Al Jazeera.

Confirming the news, the official warned of repercussions if Hezbollah attacks Israel, stating, "then we are in wartime."

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He added that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) troops will remain stationed in the southern Lebanon buffer zone as a precautionary measure, Al Jazeera reported.

The reported ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which was brokered by the United States and Qatar and took effect on Friday, has effectively collapsed following a rapid escalation of violence. Despite international efforts to stabilise the situation, the truce has been marked by mutual accusations of violations and intense military exchanges.

On Wednesday, the United States and Iran finalised a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end a nearly four-month-long conflict that had severely disrupted global energy supplies. The agreement was signed digitally by President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Versailles, France.

Iran has committed to reopening the strait for commercial traffic. Transit capacity is expected to be restored within 30 days, with Iran agreeing to toll-free passage for the initial 60-day negotiation period. While the deal is in effect, scheduled in-person technical talks in Switzerland between the two nations were postponed as of Friday, amid ongoing regional tensions.

On Friday, the Israeli Air Force continued its attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure with strikes in the Bekaa Valley.

"The Air Force struck a short time ago at Hezbollah terrorist organisation infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley, this in response to repeated violations of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, which continues to advance and carry out terror plots against IDF forces," the Israeli Air Force said.

The Israeli forces allege Hezbollah had violated the ceasfire when a suspected drone strike killed an IDF tank battalion commander and three other soldiers in southern Lebanon.

The slain officer is named as Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, 32, the commander of the 401st Armoured Brigade's 52nd Battalion, from Beit HaShita.

Vowing to exact a "very heavy price" from Hezbollah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of four Israeli soldiers, including a commander, who were killed in the "heinous attack".

In a post on X, Netanyahu expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and extended wishes for the full recovery of those wounded. He denounced the attack as a "blatant violation of the ceasefire" and confirmed that he instructed the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to strike the militant group with "full force."

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the commander of the 52nd Armoured Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Dor Gadliah Ben Simhon, and of the three heroic fighters whose names have not yet been released, may their blood be avenged, and I wish a full recovery to the wounded in yesterday's exchange of fire. Following the heinous attack by Hezbollah, which was a blatant violation of the ceasefire, I instructed the IDF last night to strike Hezbollah with full force," he wrote in the post.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the IDF successfully attacked more than 80 terrorist targets and eliminated dozens of militants in the wake of the breach. He added that the Israeli operations continued this morning with a strike on Hezbollah headquarters in the Bekaa Valley.

"The IDF attacked more than 80 terrorist targets and eliminated dozens of terrorists. Subsequently, the IDF struck Hezbollah headquarters in the Bekaa Valley this morning," he stated.

Following a situation assessment with the Minister of Defence and the Chief of the General Staff, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel will not tolerate threats to its territory or military personnel. He reaffirmed that Israeli forces will maintain a presence in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to protect communities in northern Israel.

"The IDF will act to thwart any threat to our forces and our territory," the Prime Minister stated, underscoring that his directive to the military is clear and unwavering.

"This morning, I held a situation assessment with the Minister of Defence and the Chief of the General Staff. My directive is clear: Israel will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers or our territory, and it will exact a very heavy price from Hezbollah for these attacks. As I made unequivocally clear, including yesterday: Israel will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as required to protect the settlements in the north," he wrote.

Israeli officials have made it clear that they retain "full operational freedom" in Lebanon and intend to maintain their presence in the southern buffer zone as a "precautionary measure" to protect northern Israeli communities.

The National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir r issued an inflammatory statement on social media, asserting that "all of Lebanon must burn" in response to the loss of Israeli soldiers, emphasising that Israel's security concerns take precedence over international considerations.

Gvir said in a post on X, "For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. All of Lebanon must burn! With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit. All of Lebanon must burn. Our supreme duty is to protect the citizens of Israel and the soldiers of the IDF, and this commitment takes precedence over every other consideration."

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee asserted that Hezbollah violated the agreement, noting in a post on X that the IDF responded with force to prevent the group from utilising its military capabilities.

He affirmed that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) attacked over 100 Hezbollah targets and eliminated dozens of "terrorists" in overnight strikes across parts of Lebanon.

"Hezbollah violated the ceasefire in an attempt to prevent our forces from completing the destruction of its capabilities, which it built over the years, and we responded to it forcefully. During the past night hours and until now, the Israel Defence Forces attacked more than 100 Hezbollah targets in various areas of Lebanon, including in the Bekaa Valley and Nabatieh. The Israel Defence Forces eliminated dozens of terrorists during these strikes. The Israel Defence Forces' forces enjoy full operational freedom to remove threats in every area where the Chief of the General Staff has instructed the provision of all capabilities to the forces in the field. We will not allow anyone to threaten us," he wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/AvichayAdraee/status/2067962693647024171

The IDF reported that it has conducted extensive strikes against more than 100 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, including in the Bekaa Valley and Nabatieh, since the night hours, eliminating dozens of "terrorists."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the intensity of the operation, stating, "As I instructed - the IDF struck powerfully 150 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and eliminated dozens of terrorists."

https://x.com/netanyahu/status/2067973972554039530

Meanwhile, Times of Israel reported that the death toll in Lebanon due to the Israeli airstrikes since midnight rose to 47 people, with 97 people wounded, according to the latest updated toll from the Lebanese health ministry.

The dead included at least seven women and two children.

The developments come after the IDF carried out strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying they were a response to Hezbollah's "repeated violations of the ceasefire."

The Israeli forces alleged Hezbollah had violated the ceasfire when a suspected drone strike killed an IDF tank battalion commander and three other soldiers in southern Lebanon. The slain officer is named as Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, 32, the commander of the 401st Armored Brigade's 52nd Battalion, from Beit HaShita.

Additionally, Times of Israel reported that in another Hezbollah attack on Thursday night five soldiers were wounded, including one seriously. According to the IDF, an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah struck forces of the Commando Brigade in Kfar Tebnit.

Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned the "heinous attack" and extended his condolences to the families of the fallen, vowing to exact a "very heavy price" from Hezbollah.

Following a situation assessment with the Minister of Defence and the Chief of the General Staff, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that Israel will not tolerate threats to its territory or military personnel. He stated that the IDF will act to "thwart any threat" and will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to protect northern Israeli communities.

"The IDF will act to thwart any threat to our forces and our territory," the Prime Minister stated, underscoring that his directive to the military is clear and unwavering.

"This morning, I held a situation assessment with the Minister of Defence and the Chief of the General Staff. My directive is clear: Israel will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers or our territory, and it will exact a very heavy price from Hezbollah for these attacks. As I made unequivocally clear, including yesterday: Israel will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as required to protect the settlements in the north," he wrote.

As of now, the ceasefire exists in name only. While international brokers continue to monitor the situation, both sides appear locked in a cycle of reactive violence. The IDF maintains that it is responding to persistent violations of the agreement, while the humanitarian toll in Lebanon continues to rise, leaving the region in a state of high alert and potential further escalation.

Israel has issued a stern warning regarding the future of the truce. The Israeli official emphasised that the IDF remains in a state of high readiness and will not hesitate to strike back immediately if Hezbollah violates the terms of the agreement. (ANI)

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