Paris [France], December 3 (ANI): The state police in Paris said it arrested an attacker for stabbing one person to death and injuring another on Saturday.

The French Minister of Interior and Overseas Territories, Gerald Darmanin, shared some information on the sequence of events leading to the arrest and urged people not to visit the Quai de Grenelle, the scene of the attack.

"The police have just courageously arrested an assailant attacking passers-by in Paris, around the Quai de Grenelle. One deceased person and one injured person treated by the Paris Fire Brigade. Please avoid the area," the minister posted from his official handle on X.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

