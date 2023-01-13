Paris, Jan 13 (AP) Paris authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl who was found in the washing machine of her family's apartment, prosecutors said.

An investigation was opened Friday into the cause of death after the child was discovered in northeast Paris on Thursday night, the Paris prosecutor's office said. A special unit for the protection of minors is leading the probe.

Also Read | COVID-19: Germany To Scrap Mask Mandate in Long-Distance Trains and Buses From February 2.

The prosecutor's office did not provide further details, or confirm a report in the daily Le Parisien newspaper that she was found alive in the washing machine by her father and another family member and died in emergency care an hour later. (AP)

Also Read | UK Shocker: Man Collapses at PureGym in London, Dies 46 Minutes Later After Efforts To Revive Him Fail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)