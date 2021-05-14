Paris [France], May 14 (ANI/Sputnik): French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Thursday instructed the Paris police department to ban manifestations linked to the ongoing violent tensions between Israel and Palestine.

Earlier on Thursday, a peaceful rally in support of Palestine was held in Paris's Place de la Republique. It involved several dozens of participants who were later dispersed by the police. A similar action was also planned in the French capital on Saturday.

"In Paris, I asked the Prefect of Police to ban the demonstrations on Saturday in connection with the recent tensions in the Middle East. Serious disturbances to public order were noted [in similar demonstrations] in 2014. Instructions were given to the Prefects to be particularly vigilant and firm," Darmanin tweeted.

The police reacted by issuing an order prohibiting the demonstration planned for Saturday.

Large-scale clashes broke out from May 7-10 between Palestinians and Israeli police, leading to the worst violence in the Gaza Strip in recent years. Riots began in two areas of East Jerusalem at once - near the Temple Mount and in the Sheikh Jarrah quarter, where several Arab families are being evicted by the Israeli court decision.

Palestinian militants have launched over 1,600 rockets from Gaza toward Israel. The effectiveness of the Israeli missile defense system Iron Dome is estimated at around 90%. Six Israeli civilians and one soldier have died since the beginning of the conflict. Israel has fired retaliatory strikes against Gaza, attacking about 600 military targets of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. According to the enclave's health ministry, the number of Palestinians killed in three days increased to 83, and 487 were reportedly injured. (ANI/Sputnik)

