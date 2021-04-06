Paris [France], April 6 (ANI/Sputnik): France welcomes the resumption of the Vienna-hosted nuclear talks, counting on the participants to agree on steps needed for the return of Iran and the United States to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a spokesperson for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the JCPOA Joint Commission held an in-person meeting in the Austrian capital in a bid to revive the crumbling agreement. The talks were attended by senior foreign policy officials representing China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"France welcomes the resumption of nuclear discussion in Vienna today. The ongoing negotiations should allow [the participants] to soon reach an agreement on the actions necessary to bring Iran and the United States back to full compliance with the nuclear agreement," the spokesperson said at a briefing.

The JCPOA meeting -- the latest bid to break the deadlock in the talks on the 2015 nuclear agreement -- took place as time is running out for the participants to save the deal. One of the reasons is the approaching May deadline of a temporary agreement reached by the International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran in February that allows the watchdog to monitor the country's nuclear program. (ANI/Sputnik)

