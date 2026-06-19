World News | Frankenstein State Shocked by Its Own Terror Monsters: First Secy Anupama Singh Slams Pakistan at UNHRC

First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Anupama Singh (Photo/UN)

Geneva [Switzerland], June 19 (ANI): Describing Pakistan as a "Frankenstein state" shocked by the consequences of its own policies, India's First Secretary at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Anupama Singh, launched a sharp attack attack on Islamabad at the 62nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council, accusing it of nurturing and deploying terrorism while falsely portraying itself as a victim.

Exercising India's right of reply during the Interactive Dialogue on the UN High Commissioner's annual report, Singh rejected Pakistan's allegations against India and criticised its continued attempts to raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at international forums.

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"This is the country where the sitting Defence Minister boasts of hosting, training and deploying terrorists as a state policy, and yet Pakistan calls itself a victim of terrorism, indeed a paradox which only Pakistan could sustain. It is a living example of a Frankenstein state, which is shocked when its own monster bites back," Singh said.

She said Pakistan's allegations against India were baseless and aimed at diverting attention from its own internal challenges and record on terrorism.

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"India is compelled to exercise its right of reply in response to references made to it by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. We categorically reject the baseless and malicious allegations made by Pakistan. We also categorically reject the references to J&K made by the OIC. Pakistan's propaganda is designed to mask its domestic failures and support for terrorism. Its misuse of the OIC Coordinator's role only reinforces this deception," Singh said.

Reiterating India's longstanding position on Jammu and Kashmir, Singh asserted that the Union Territory remains an integral part of India.

"Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The only unresolved issue is Pakistan's illegal occupation of Indian territories and their return," she said.

The Indian diplomat also drew attention to the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), alleging widespread repression and human rights violations.

Referring to recent unrest in Rawalakot, Singh said, "The ongoing tragedy in Rawalakot, the killing of hundreds of civilians and the brutal crackdown across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the predictable outcome of a system built on forcible occupation and sustained through repression."

Her remarks came amid reports of a June 14 security operation in Rawalakot. According to the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), security forces dispersed protesters staging a sit-in at the Eidgah site, leaving at least two people dead and several injured. The group also alleged communication disruptions and restrictions on the movement of essential supplies following the operation.

India maintained that Pakistan's repeated references to Jammu and Kashmir cannot alter the reality of the region's status and accused Islamabad of attempting to divert global attention from developments in territories under its control. (ANI)

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