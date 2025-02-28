London [UK] February 28 (ANI): The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) has vehemently denounced the extrajudicial murders of Baloch missing persons, labeling them as war crimes. The organization accused the Pakistani military of orchestrating fake encounters to eliminate abducted Baloch youth who had been held in torture cells for extended periods, ranging from months to years.

FBM spokesperson accused Pakistan of employing these staged encounters as a smokescreen to hide its inability to suppress the Baloch freedom movement. "To mask its fragility and psychological defeat, Pakistan is demonstrating its hostility toward the Baloch by martyring abducted youths under the guise of fake encounters in its torture facilities," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Pakistan Suicide Blast: 5 Killed, Several Injured After Powerful Bomb Explodes During Friday Prayer at Seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (Watch Videos).

The statement further underscored that the Pakistani military, after experiencing setbacks against Baloch fighters on the battlefield, is now targeting political prisoners to boost the morale of its troops. "With the Pakistani military feeling overwhelmed by the strength of the Baloch freedom movement, it is expressing its fury and desire for retribution by killing innocent political detainees," added the FBM.

Dismissing Pakistan's recent assertions of killing four Baloch youths in an encounter near Quetta in Shaaban, FBM remarked that these individuals had been abducted months earlier from different regions of Balochistan. Local media reports and family members confirmed that they were taken from torture cells and executed.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Hold Delegation-Level Talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi (Watch Videos).

The four victims, identified as Shahzaib son of Rehmatullah, Naeem son of Nooruddin, Hafiz Mohammad Tahir son of Hafiz Mohammad Akbar, and Zubair Ahmed son of Abdul Samad, were abducted in separate incidents between November of last year and January of this year. According to FBM, their deaths are part of Pakistan's intensified genocidal policy against the Baloch population.

Advocating for unity, the FBM called on the Baloch nation to unite against these violations. "The manner in which Pakistan is escalating the murder of missing Baloch individuals indicates that it has intensified its policy of genocide. The Baloch need to place collective interests above individual and factional divisions," the spokesperson stressed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)