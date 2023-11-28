Tel Aviv [Israel], November 28 (ANI/TPS): Eitan Yahalomi, age 12, was one of the nine child hostages released from captivity on Monday night. On Tuesday, his aunt, Devora Cohen, revealed that Eitan was tortured while in captivity.

Cohen told a French news outlet that Hamas terrorists forced her nephew to watch harrowing videos of the massacre that they enacted on Israeli civilians during the October 7 attack. She also said that they held a gun to Eitan's head when he cried.

Also, when Eitan Yahalomi was first taken to Gaza, he was beaten by civilians there.

Yahalomi holds both French and Israeli citizenship. (ANI/TPS)

