New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who is on an official visit to India, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and conveyed President Emmanuel Macron's message of friendship and cooperation to the Prime Minister.

According to an official statement issued by Prime Minister's Office today, several discussions including bilateral and other issues of mutual interest were also held between both of them.

"Ms. Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, who is on an official visit to India from September 13-15, 2022, called on Prime Minister Modi today. Besides discussion on bilateral and other issues of mutual interest, the Minister conveyed President Macron's message of friendship and cooperation to the Prime Minister," the statement read.

PM Modi fondly recalled his recent meetings with President Macron in Paris and Schloss Elmau, Germany, and conveyed his desire to welcome him in India at an early opportunity, as per the statement.

Earlier in the day, the French Foreign Minister said India and France have strong strategic partnership for the last 25 years and want to bring peace and stability to the world.

"It is my first visit as a minister to India but not my first visit to India. But I wanted to choose India as my first visit as a minister in the Asian zone. So, that's a deliberate choice. The reason is that France and India have had a strong partnership with its strategic partnership for the past 25 years almost. We've achieved a lot. We want to bring some peace and stability to this world," Colonna told ANI.

On Thursday, Colonna will also travel to Mumbai for engagements with industry leaders and site visits. (ANI)

