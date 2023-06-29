Nanterre, Jun 29 (AP) A police officer in a Paris suburb has been handed a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide after the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old that triggered two nights of riots, French prosecutors said on Thursday.

Nanterre prosecutor Pascal Prache said his initial investigation led him to conclude “the conditions for the legal use of the weapon were not met.”

Under French law, preliminary charges mean investigating judges have strong reason to suspect wrongdoing, but allow time for further investigation before a decision is made on whether to send the case to trial.

The killing of the teen, identified only by his first name, Nahel, came during a traffic stop Tuesday. The incident captured on video shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between police and young people in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighbourhoods.(AP)

