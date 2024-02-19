New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Chairman of the French Senate, Gerard Larcher, met Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House on Monday and discussed strengthening parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

The discussions between the Chairman of the French Senate and Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar also centred on building close economic and cultural cooperation, and warm people-to-people ties.

Earlier in the day, Larcher arrived at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath to meet her.

French Senate President Larcher is on an official visit to India on February 19 and 20, 2024, accompanied by a delegation of five senators, the French Embassy in India said.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and parliamentary cooperation between France and India.

"Larcher is accompanied by a delegation of five other senators who are members of the Senate's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee or the France-India Friendship Group. This will mark the first official visit to India of a Chairman of the French Senate, the Upper House of France's Parliament," according to the official press release.

Moreover, according to the official release, "the French Senate chairman and his senators will discuss ways to increase cooperation and mutual understanding between the French Senate and India's Parliament, including through a dedicated agreement. Larcher will also be given a guided tour of the new Parliament building."

The Chairman of the French Senate will call on the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

The chairman of the French Senate will also meet the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, to discuss the current dynamic in bilateral relations and gain a better understanding of India's growing geopolitical role.

During his visit, Larcher will meet with business leaders of French companies present in India, particularly in the aerospace and defence sectors, and visit sites of French companies making key contributions to "Make in India" and "Skill India."

The Senate is the Upper House of the Parliament of the French Republic. Its 358 members - or Senators - are elected through indirect universal suffrage for a term of six years. As a legislative assembly, the Senate votes the laws stemming from government or parliamentary initiative. (ANI)

