Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari on Saturday visited Mumbai's Nhava Sheva Port, also known as Jawaharlal Nehru port.

He also visited a French cargo ship parked at the country's largest container port.

"In #Mumbai, Min @Djebbari_JB visits Nhava Sheva port @JNPort, India's largest container port, as well as a @cmacgm container ship. French logistics companies have a strong presence in India & can provide their world-class expertise to implement "port to last mile" solutions," French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain informed in a tweet.

French transport and logistics group CMA-CGM in India is participating in the call for tenders for the concession of the Nhava Sheva Container Terminal in Mumbai. French logistics companies can provide their world-class expertise to implement "port to last mile" solutions in India.

The French minister has been in India since February 24 on a three-day visit to attend the Wings India 2022 being organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI) & Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at the Begumpet Airport near Hyderabad.

The Frenchman has previously met Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Jyotiraditya Scindia during his visit. (ANI)

