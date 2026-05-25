World News | 'Frequent Changes in American Position Complicates Every Negotiation': Iran Slams US on Lack of Progress in Peace Talks

Tehran [Iran], May 25 (ANI): Iran on Monday slammed the frequency of changes coming in from Washington's side as peace negotiations remain underway, highlighting that it results in complicating the talks.

The remarks were made by Esmaeil Baqaei, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday during a weekly presser.

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Speaking to the media, he affirmed that while the parties have arrived on conclusion over a large number of topics.

"It is correct that we have reached conclusions on a large portion of the discussion topics, but to say that this means the signing of an imminent agreement is something no one can claim. The frequent changes in the positions of American officials complicate every negotiation", Baqaei said.

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Baqaei on Monday said that the negotiations underway are presently focused on ending the war and that details about the nuclear issue have not been discussed, as reported by ISNA.

According to the semi-official Iranian news agency ISNA, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, "The focus of the negotiations is on ending the war, and at this stage, we are not discussing details of the nuclear issue."

Earlier, on Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that work is in progress to arrive at a peace deal between Tehran and Washington, and he assured that President Donald Trump will not make a bad deal.

When asked about the latest developments on Iran, Rubio told the media, "We're still a work in progress... I think is a pretty solid thing on the table in terms of their ability to open up the straits, get the straits open, and enter into a very real, significant time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matters. And hopefully we can pull it off."

Highlighting that the negotiations have good faith and support among the Gulf partners, the US Secretary of State called it the "right thing for the world to get done" and reiterated Trump's remarks of not being in a hurry regarding the negotiations.

"As the president said, he's not in a hurry, he's not going to make a bad deal. We're going to give diplomacy every chance to succeed before we explore the alternatives

"We're either going to have a good agreement or we're going to have to deal with it another way. We'd prefer to have a good agreement", Rubio said.

The development comes after US President Donald Trump on Sunday touted that any future negotiations with Tehran would differ sharply from those negotiated during Former US President Barack Obama's presidency.

Also on Sunday, Trump said that Washington will not "rush into a deal" with Iran to achieve a complete solution to the crisis in West Asia, asserting that the US "blockade" on the ports of the Islamic Republic will remain in "full force and effect" until a formal agreement is reached, certified, and signed between the two sides. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)