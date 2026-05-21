World News | From Orchid Painting to Palm-leaf Pattachitra: PM Modi Presents India's Rich Art to Norway's Royalty and PM

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a set of Indian paintings to Norway's royalty and PM, reflecting India's rich cultural legacy and tying it with Norway's traditional societal values.

PM Modi visited Norway on the fourth leg (May 18-19) of his five-nation visit. On the occasion, PM Modi gifted a Pressed Orchid Painting and Orchid paperweights to his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre

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These exquisite artworks, composed of real pressed orchids and ferns from the mist-covered valleys of Sikkim, celebrate the extraordinary biodiversity of the Eastern Himalayas. Each bloom and fern has been carefully hand-selected and preserved by local artisans, capturing the timeless beauty of Sikkim's Himalayan landscape. Drawn from India's first organic state, the artwork reflects a deep commitment to sustainability, ecological balance, and traditional craftsmanship. Norway's strong appreciation for nature, sustainability, and floral culture finds a natural resonance in Sikkim's orchid heritage.

Presenting a gift that represents India's ancient art form, PM Modi gifted the Kalamkari painting with Sun and Moon Motif to the Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon.

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Kalamkari is an ancient Indian art form known for its hand-painted or block-printed cotton textiles, created using natural dyes and intricate storytelling motifs. Originating in Andhra Pradesh, it flourished in two distinct styles: Srikalahasti, defined by freehand drawing with a bamboo pen, and Machilipatnam, recognised for its hand-carved wooden block printing. A Kalamkari Sun and Moon painting symbolises cosmic balance and the duality of existence. The Sun represents energy, vitality, and consciousness, while the Moon signifies tranquillity, intuition, and the subconscious.

Kalamkari holds deep cultural significance as a storytelling tradition rooted in India's Vedic heritage. The celestial imagery also evokes a universal sense of wonder, reminiscent of Norway's "midnight sun," where light and darkness merge seamlessly.

For Queen of Norway Sonja, PM Modi selected a gift from the heart of Odisha's most ancient and intricate art forms. He gifted her a Palm leaf Pattachitra.

Unlike cloth-based paintings, this tradition involves engraving detailed illustrations onto carefully treated palm leaves sourced from the Palmyra tree. Renowned for its extraordinary precision, the artwork is often created as foldable panels or strips joined by thread, blending storytelling, calligraphy, and classical iconography into a single artistic form. Its organic texture and fine detailing reflect generations of patient craftsmanship and the enduring creativity of Odisha's artisan communities.

Norway's deep appreciation for heritage, storytelling, and nature-inspired artistry finds a natural resonance in Palm Leaf Pattachitra. Much like Nordic manuscript and folk-art traditions, this intricate engraving preserves culture through patience, craftsmanship, and timeless design.

During the Norway Visit, PM Modi attended the third India-Nordic Summit and held engagements aimed at strengthening India's ties with Nordic nations and Norway.

The summit focused on enhancing cooperation in areas such as green technology, climate action, trade, innovation, artificial intelligence, Arctic research and defence collaboration.

India and the Nordic countries also elevated their ties to a "Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership", with leaders reaffirming their commitment to deeper cooperation based on shared democratic values and sustainable development goals. (ANI)

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