Muzaffarabad [PoJK], March 3 (ANI): The education system in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is facing a crisis, with political interference being blamed for the deteriorating state of government educational institutions.

Recently, Senior Journalist Roshan Mughal highlighted the stark differences between government and private schools, which have left many citizens frustrated and disillusioned with the quality of education their children are receiving.

In government schools, the lack of proper infrastructure, low teacher salaries, and minimal benefits are contributing factors to the decline in education standards. However, what stands out as the most significant issue is the political interference in these institutions.

Mughal stated, "The biggest difference between government and private education is that in government education, there is political interference. In private education, there is nothing like this, which results in better outcomes. Political figures often meddle in staff transfers and postings, prioritising personal preferences over merit, which has a negative impact on the quality of teaching.

According to Mughal, the frustration is palpable, as teachers in government schools, despite having secure jobs and higher salaries, often find themselves caught in a web of political influence, which hinders their ability to perform effectively. Even those who wish to work diligently are constrained by the constant interference from government officials.

As a result, many teachers in the public sector prefer to send their own children to private schools, which, despite offering lower salaries and fewer benefits, often deliver better educational outcomes.

Mughal emphasised, "Politicians look at how many supporters they have in the education sector; they think about their elections. Moreover, there is pressure on the education board because there is no other board. There is no check and balance. Their actions are driven by their own self-interest." This political manipulation, coupled with a lack of accountability, has created an educational system where quality suffers, and the future of students hangs in the balance. (ANI)

