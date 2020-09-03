London [UK], September 3 (ANI): Fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's extradition hearing will begin on September 11 at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court.

He was arrested in London on 15th July and is wanted by the Enforcement Directorate on the charges of money laundering.

"Sanjay Bhandari was arrested on request made by the government of India in May to UK Home Office. He faces extradition to India on many charges; was granted bail by Westminster Magistrate's Court on a surety of £120000. Extradition trial gets underway later in September," Indian High Commission in London told ANI.

He was declared a proclaimed offender by a trial court in January 2018, which was quashed by Delhi High Court in July 2018.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Bhandari in connection with a money-laundering case against him in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.

The London property was allegedly bought by Bhandari and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses on the renovation. (ANI)

