New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to Nigeria G. Balasubramanian has been concurrently accredited as India's Permanent Representative to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

"G. Balasubramanian (IFS: 1998) presently High Commissioner of India to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has been concurrently accredited as the next Permanent Representative of India to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), with residence in Abuja," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release on Wednesday.

A post-graduate in Public Administration, G. Balasubramanian, joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1998.

He has served in different capacities in the Indian Missions in Moscow, Dushanbe, Washington DC and Bangkok including as Deputy Chief of Mission in Bangkok and Moscow. He was also the Deputy Permanent Representative of India to UNESCAP in Bangkok.

At the Ministry of External Affairs, he had been the Desk Officer on Pakistan, Joint Secretary (Europe West) and Joint Secretary (Administration).

