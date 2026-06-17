World News | G7 Backs France-UK-led Security Mission to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

Evian [France], June 17 (ANI): A new chapter in global maritime stability began on Wednesday as G7 leaders officially endorsed a multinational defensive coalition led by France and the United Kingdom, tasked with safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz following a peace deal between the United States and Iran.

In a formal declaration issued during the G7 Summit, leaders reaffirmed that "the right of unimpeded and duty-free transit passage is the cornerstone of international trade." The Strait of Hormuz, which facilitates a massive portion of the world's daily oil shipments, has been the epicentre of geopolitical volatility in West Asia.

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To ensure the waterway remains open and secure, the G7 has thrown its weight behind the France-UK-led initiative. The France-UK-led coalition aims to prioritise the protection of merchant vessels, the restoration of confidence among commercial shipping operators and insurers, and the systematic verification and removal of mines to ensure the waterway is cleared for full traffic.

"We reaffirm that the right of unimpeded and duty-free transit passage is the cornerstone of international trade. We agreed that the multinational and independent defense initiative led by France and the United Kingdom can play an important role in facilitating the resumption of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz by protecting merchant ships, reassuring commercial shipping operators, and supporting verification of the removal of all mines," the declaration stated.

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This comes after US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the Strait of Hormuz had "already partially opened" and would be "completely opened" by Friday as part of the agreement reached with Iran following the recent hostilities in the region.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit at Évian-les-Bains, Trump expressed optimism over the implementation of the deal and the restoration of maritime movement through the strategically significant waterway.

"I am very happy to say the deal's all signed and the strait is already partially opened. They are doing a little hunt for a couple of mines they've already found. But essentially, ships are starting to go out now. On Friday, it will be completely open. We got along very well with Iran," Trump said.

Earlier, Trump said that ships, including several carrying oil, had started moving out of the Strait of Hormuz following his announcement of the completion of the Iran-US peace deal aimed at ending the hostilities in the region. In a post on Truth Social, Trump suggested that maritime traffic through the strategically important waterway had resumed and described the designated shipping route as secure.

"Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz. They are going along the Southern 'Highway', which is totally safe, secure, and pristine. There are other areas of travel, also," Trump wrote in his post.

This comes after Trump on Sunday announced that the deal with Iran was "complete" while also ending the US Naval blockade on the strategically critical waterway.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" Trump stated in a separate post on Truth Social.

However, Trump, in a separate post, stated that the strategic waterway would again be open after the signing of the agreement on Friday in Geneva, noting that the "Great Deal" was aimed at bringing "Peace and Security" to the whole region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)