World News | G7 Evian: High-stakes Summit Kicks off with First Session on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 meeting in Evian, France (Photo/Reuters)

Evian [France], June 16 (ANI): The first session of the G7 summit dedicated towards restoring peace in Ukraine commenced on Tuesday as world leaders gather in the French resort town to discuss key geopolitical developments shaping the world.

According to Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in the first session of the day dedicated to "Building peace in Ukraine". Present at the meeting were French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump.

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As per Reuters, Zelenskyy may talk separately with Trump. The Ukrainian President is also due to meet other G7 leaders individually.

The meeting between the leaders comes amid rising tensions between Kiev and Moscow.

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In the most recent development, Zelenskyy shared in a post on X that an oil refinery was hit at a distance of 500 kilometres in Russia, boasting of Ukraine's long-range capabilities in the region.

"Russia must be forced to end its war against our people. And Ukraine's long-range weapons are one of the important components of such pressure. This is a just response to Russian strikes - and to the dragging out of a war that must be ended," he said and shared visuals where flames and smoke engulfed the skies.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2066779966629372253?s=20

Reuters reported, citing Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, that a Ukrainian drone attack damaged a facility at the Moscow oil refinery owned by Russia's Gazpromneft.

It further reported, citing the latest available data, that the plant is the biggest in the Moscow region and processed 11.6 million tons of oil, producing 2.9 million tons of petrol and 3.2 million tons of diesel in 2024.

As world leaders gather in the alpine town, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday that she held discussions on the situation in West Asia, Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, and strengthening supply chain resilience, including critical minerals, at the working dinner on Monday.

https://x.com/takaichi_sanae/status/2066782956744814661?s=20

France is hosting the 52nd G7 Summit from June 15 to 17.

India is also participating in the G7 Summit for the 13th time as a partner country and the Summit is set to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh consecutive appearance at the gathering. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)