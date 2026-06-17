World News | G7 Leaders Agree to Boost Ukraine's Defence and Energy Capabilities, Strengthen Sanctions on Russia

Evian [France], June 17 (ANI): The Group of 7 (G7) on Wednesday reaffirmed solidarity with Ukraine in the war against Russia, agreeing to increase additional air defence systems, licenses to increase military production, while strengthening sanctions against the Russian oil and gas sectors.

Issuing a formal declaration, the Heads of State and Government of the G7 expressed "unwavering support" for Ukraine and lauded the nation and its citizens for their "resilience and progress" amid the prolonged conflict.

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"We, the Heads of State and Government of the G7, stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine as it defends its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We reaffirm our solidarity with the Ukrainian people, whose vital infrastructure and cultural heritage are under attack. We commend Ukraine for its resilience and the progress it has made on the front lines in recent months, and we emphasize that there is now renewed momentum," the statement read.

To boost Ukraine's defence capabilities, the G7 leaders agreed to further boost the air defence systems, interceptors and long-range ammunition, while granting licenses to increase Ukraine's military production. The leaders also agreed to strengthen the energy requirements of Kyiv and assured additional support ahead of the upcoming winter.

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"To support and amplify this momentum, we agreed to increase the provision of additional air defense capabilities, systems, and interceptors, as well as long-range capabilities. We also stand ready to grant Ukraine licenses enabling it to increase its military production," the declaration read.

"We emphasize the importance of energy resilience, based on the needs and priorities defined by the Ukrainian authorities. We have agreed to provide additional support to Ukraine to enable the country to cope with the coming winter," it added.

Expressing committment to increase pressure on Russia, the G7 leaders announced the strengthening of sanctions on its oil and gas sectors.

Welcoming the announcement of a peace deal between the US and Iran, the leaders affirmed their resolve towards taking a significant step to end the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

"We are committed to increasing pressure on Russia's war economy. To this end, we will strengthen our sanctions, including those on the oil and gas sectors. We believe it is time to take further action, given that President Donald Trump has secured an agreement, which we support, to reopen the Strait of Hormuz," the declaration read.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the outcomes of the G7-Ukraine session held during the summit, highlighting their commitments to further strengthen the country's air defence capabilities and increase pressure on Russia.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said that the G7 leaders had agreed on new measures aimed at supporting Ukraine's security and resilience while intensifying efforts to push Russia towards peace.

"The G7 Summit in France delivered important results for Ukraine. Most importantly, we agreed on additional strengthening of Ukraine's air defence. There will be new steps to put pressure on Russia over its war - pressure for the sake of peace," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine's partners would continue supporting the country's defence requirements and energy infrastructure.

"Our partners will ensure support for our defence and energy resilience. It is important that we have a shared understanding of the main challenges and concrete steps to respond to them."

"Our global unity is truly reducing Russia's ability to continue this insane and criminal aggression against Ukraine. I thank everyone who is helping us! Zelenskyy said.

His remarks come as the G7 Summit is underway in France, where Ukraine's security, military assistance and efforts to increase pressure on Russia remained key topics on the agenda.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could travel to Moscow for talks if he was prepared for "responsible and serious" discussions, while noting that no official communication channels currently exist between Moscow and Kyiv. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)