World News | G7 Leaders Commit to Joint Action Against Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering

Evian [France], June 17 (ANI): G7 leaders have committed to intensifying joint action against global drug trafficking networks, money laundering operations and transnational organised crime, unveiling a series of measures aimed at strengthening maritime security, disrupting criminal finances and preventing the infiltration of public and private institutions by criminal groups.

In a declaration adopted at the 52nd G7 Summit in France, the leaders described the rapid expansion of global drug trafficking as a growing threat to national security, economic prosperity and democratic institutions.

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"We, the Leaders of the G7, are committed to intensifying our fight against drug trafficking," the declaration stated. The statement was also supported by partner countries Brazil and South Korea.

According to the declaration, record levels of drug production, the adaptability of organised crime groups and rising global demand have fuelled the expansion of trafficking networks that operate across borders and exploit international vulnerabilities.

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The leaders stressed that international cooperation remains essential to combat these networks and reaffirmed their commitment to an evidence-based, whole-of-government approach that addresses both the supply and demand sides of the drug trade.

As part of the initiative, the G7 announced plans to establish a "G7+ Ports Network to Combat Drug Trafficking" by November 2026. The network will bring together major maritime ports from G7 countries and partner nations to improve information sharing, coordination and implementation of best practices to intercept illicit drugs and precursor chemicals.

Recognising that maritime transport remains the primary route for global drug trafficking, the leaders pledged to strengthen maritime cooperation and enhance the resilience of ports and supply chains against criminal exploitation. An inventory of G7 initiatives and best practices to counter drug and precursor chemical trafficking in ports will also be created.

The declaration further highlighted concerns over criminal organisations infiltrating legitimate public and private institutions to facilitate drug trafficking and related illicit activities.

To address this challenge, G7 leaders tasked relevant ministers with developing a comprehensive Action Plan by November 2026 to counter the influence of organised crime networks within legitimate institutions.

The leaders also committed to supporting international and regional partners in tackling drug production and transportation, including through the establishment of national drug observatories and early warning systems to monitor trafficking patterns and emerging threats.

In addition, the G7 pledged to strengthen cooperation with international organisations such as the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the International Narcotics Control Board and the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

The declaration emphasised the need to reduce drug demand through public awareness campaigns, prevention programmes, treatment services and recovery initiatives, particularly for vulnerable populations.

The leaders also highlighted the links between drug trafficking and other forms of organised crime, including human trafficking, corruption, fraud, money laundering, terrorist financing and environmental crimes.

To disrupt the financial infrastructure that sustains such activities, the G7 committed to strengthening financial investigations and expanding efforts to trace, freeze, seize and confiscate criminal assets, including virtual assets. The declaration called for a stronger global anti-money laundering framework and greater information sharing among law enforcement agencies, judicial authorities and financial intelligence units. (ANI)

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