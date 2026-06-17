World News | G7 Leaders Emphasise on Importance of 'free and Open Indo-Pacific Region'

Evian [France], June 17 (ANI): Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to a "free and open Indo-Pacific region" and voiced concern over regional security challenges, including tensions in the East and South China Seas, the Taiwan Strait, and North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

In a joint declaration on geopolitical issues adopted at the 52nd G7 Summit in France, the leaders said, "We emphasize the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region based on the rule of law."

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The G7 also reiterated its opposition to coercive actions in the region, stating, "We reaffirm our opposition to any unilateral attempt to alter the status quo, particularly by force or coercion, in the East China Sea, the South China Sea, and the Taiwan Strait; these issues must be resolved peacefully through dialogue."

On North Korea, the leaders expressed alarm over Pyongyang's weapons programmes, saying, "We express our grave concern regarding North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and reaffirm our commitment to the complete denuclearisation of that country, in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions."

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The declaration also urged North Korea to address longstanding humanitarian concerns, with the leaders stating, "We urge North Korea to resolve the issue of abductions without delay."

Highlighting emerging security threats, the G7 stressed the need for coordinated action against cyber activities linked to Pyongyang, noting, " We reiterate the need to jointly address the issue of cryptocurrency theft and cybercrime perpetrated by North Korea."

The leaders further welcomed the Global Convergence for Growth Summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron on June 11, in which China participated, and reaffirmed their commitment to working with other major economies to address persistent global economic imbalances through the G20 and other international forums.

Also, through the declaration on geopolitical issues, the G7 leaders pledged unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while committing to bolster Kyiv's military and energy capabilities amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

"We, the Leaders of the G7, stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the declaration stated.

The leaders announced plans to increase the delivery of air defence systems, interceptors and long-range capabilities to Ukraine, while also considering measures to expand Ukraine's domestic military production through licensing arrangements.

The declaration also committed additional support to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience ahead of the winter season and vowed to intensify pressure on Russia's war economy through strengthened sanctions, including measures targeting the oil and gas sectors.

The statement comes as diplomatic efforts surrounding the Ukraine conflict continue. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could travel to Moscow for talks if he was prepared for "responsible and serious" discussions, while noting that no official communication channels currently exist between Moscow and Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the outcomes of the G7-Ukraine session held during the summit. In a post on X, Zelenskyy said discussions focused on securing more air defence missiles, winter support packages and increasing pressure on Russia. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)