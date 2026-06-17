World News | G7 Leaders Hail Breakthrough US-Iran Deal, Demand Hezbollah Disarmament in Sweeping Security Vision

Evian [France], June 17 (ANI): Expressing strong consensus on crucial geopolitical developments, Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Wednesday hailed the breakthrough deal finalised between the United States and Iran, describing the pact as a significant pathway to block Tehran's path to a nuclear weapon while mitigating wider regional and missile capabilities.

In a joint communique outlining their collective stance on global security matters, the leaders noted, "We welcome the announcement of a deal between the United States and Iran, secured under the strong leadership of President Trump, with the support of mediating countries."

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The bloc emphasised that the newly reached diplomatic understanding presents "an historic opportunity to prevent Iran from acquiring any nuclear weapon and tackling the threats related to its regional and ballistic activities."

Affirming their operational backing for the geopolitical breakthrough, the leaders added, "We support and are ready to contribute to its implementation."

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The intergovernmental forum also threw its weight behind sustained diplomatic efforts following the bilateral US-Iran memorandum of understanding. The G7 emphasised that any subsequent rounds of negotiation must thoroughly confront the vulnerabilities created by Tehran "in the region and beyond" while actively involving critical international bodies, notably the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Reiterating a firm baseline stance on Middle Eastern security, the leaders declared, "We reaffirm that Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon."

Shifting focus to the ongoing crisis in Lebanon, the G7 explicitly conditioned its assistance on a total cessation of hostilities and the complete dismantling of the armed capabilities of Iran-backed Hezbollah.

"In Lebanon, we support, through an immediate robust ceasefire, the Lebanese leadership's efforts to achieve the disarmament of Hezbollah and the monopoly of arms, and to protect Lebanon's territorial integrity and sovereignty with the appropriate international security guarantees," the joint statement detailed.

Addressing global trade security, the world leaders strongly endorsed the unhindered restoration of maritime traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz, maintaining that "the right of transit passage without restrictions or tolls is the bedrock of international trade."

To secure this critical maritime chokepoint, the G7 proposed that a multinational defensive initiative jointly spearheaded by France and the United Kingdom could play a pivotal role in safeguarding commercial ships, restoring confidence among global shipping firms, and ensuring the complete clearance of sea mines.

Furthermore, the member states committed to lowering global exposure to potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz by systematically fast-tracking the diversification of international energy supply routes and bolstering strategic energy reserves. (ANI)

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