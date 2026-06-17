World News | G7 Summit: PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz Review Progress in Bilateral Engagements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France (Photo/ANI)

Evian [France], June 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday reaffirmed committment to further strengthening cooperation across various sectors, expressing satisfaction over the "renewed momentum" in India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

During the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit at Evian, France, the two leaders reviewed the progress in the bilateral engagements, noting the successful conclusion of negotiations of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

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The talks served as a follow-up to the successful state visit of Chancellor Merz to India earlier this January, which set the stage for expanded ties in trade, investment, and emerging technologies.

"The leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral engagements and expressed satisfaction at the renewed momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, with the successful visit of the Chancellor to India and the conclusion of the India-EU FTA negotiations earlier this year," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

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As India and Germany commemorate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2026, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation across diverse sectors.

The leaders expressed particular satisfaction with the rapid progress in bilateral engagements since the start of the year. A key focal point of their discussion was the recently concluded Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, aimed at strengthening institutional collaboration between the two sides and broadening opportunities for joint training, capacity building, and capability development in the defence sector. The agreements were signed during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's three-day official visit to the European nation in April this year.

"As India and Germany celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation across diverse sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, green and sustainable development, technology, innovation, education and mobility," the MEA said.

"They welcomed the signing of the Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and the operationalisation of transit visa waiver for Indian nationals transiting through Germany," it added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi shared updates of his "fruitful" talks with Chancellor Merz in a post on X.

He wrote, "The talks with Chancellor Merz were very fruitful. We discussed ways to further cement bilateral cooperation by working together in trade, investments, circular economy, defence, IT and more. We also talked about boosting cultural linkages between our nations."

Signalling a major expansion in European diplomacy, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also highlighted this comprehensive bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian.

In a post on social media platform X, Jaiswal stated, "PM @narendramodi held a meeting with Chancellor Merz @bundeskanzler on the margins of @G7 Summit at Evian. Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the renewed momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, as both countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties."

The high-profile talks underscored a strong mutual interest in accelerating long-term trade dynamics and regional stability.

Jaiswal further noted, "The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue strengthening partnership in areas including trade & investment, defence & security, green & sustainable development, technology, innovation, education and mobility. The leaders agreed that early implementation of India-EU FTA will further deepen India-Germany ties. They also discussed key global and regional challenges." (ANI)

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