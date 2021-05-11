A presumptive photo of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 released by the American online media Sam Mobile on May 2

Seoul [South Korea], May 11 (ANI/Global Economic): It is expected that Samsung Electronics will introduce its strategic model, foldable phone, in August moving up the launch.

According to the industry on Monday, Samsung Electronics is in discussions with the telecommunications industry on a plan to release two new foldable smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the end of August.

Considering the fact that the previous foldable phone was released last September, this year, the launch has been moved up about a month.

It seems that Samsung Electronics has accelerated the release of foldable phones to fill the gap of the Galaxy Note. Normally, Samsung Electronics released the Galaxy Note series in August, but it plans not to release a new Galaxy Note this year.

In addition, since the Galaxy S21 series was released early in January of this year, it is interpreted that there is also an intention to release a foldable phone early in the second half of the year and reduce the gap as much as possible.

Samsung Electronics plans to make this year the first year of popularization of foldable phones.

In a conference call on March 29, Samsung Electronics said, "In 2021, we will actively promote the popularization and spread of foldable phones with the Z-fold and Z-flip lineup."

"Positioning, and Z Flip aims to meet the needs of millennials, as well as female customers with stylish design and improved usability."

Samsung Electronics said, "It is difficult to reveal details about the lineup for the second half of the year, but we will improve product functions and form factors based on the previous work that reflect VOC (voices ofcustomers)."

"We are thoroughly preparing to improve product completeness and customer experience by strengthening the foldable ecosystem through strategic collaboration with global partners," they emphasized. (ANI/Global Economic)

