Rafah [Egypt], January 7 (ANI/WAM): The "Gallant Knight 3" humanitarian operation has completed the psychological relief and recreational competitions programme for displaced children at Al Qadisiyah school in Rafah.

The programme comes within the framework of the relief efforts undertaken by the UAE as an embodiment of its commitment to provide humanitarian aid and to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work.

For their part, the parents of the children expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE, lauding the programme's critical role in supporting them and their children during these dire circumstances.

The UAE launched the "Gallant Knight 3" humanitarian operation on 5th November 2023, to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza. (ANI/WAM)

