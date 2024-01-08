Tel Aviv [Israel], January 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reported that 3.2 million foreign visitors entered the country in 2023. This was more than the 2.9 million in 2022, but still a great deal less than the 4.6 million in 2019, the year prior to the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

The lower figure was largely caused by the war that began with the Hamas massacre of October 7. Statistics showed that the numbers of foreign visitors had almost reached the 2019 levels as of Oct. 6, but plummeted after that.

Also Read | Hezbollah Commander Eliminated: Israeli Strike Kills Wissam Al-Tamil in the Latest Escalation Linked to the War in Gaza.

To date, the vast majority of foreign airlines have not restarted flights to Israel that were cancelled after the conflict began.

Israel saw virtually no foreign tourism over the Christmas holiday. In December, only 53,300 arrivals were recorded in Israel, 35.3 per cent of which were visitors from the United States.

Also Read | US: Massive 10-Foot Alien Spotted at Miami Mall? Here’s What Police Has to Say on Alleged Claim in Viral Video.

The CBS also reported that 9.05 million Israelis travelled abroad in 2023, more than the 8.43 million in 2022.

Of the 2023 departures, 8.02 million were by air and 877,100 were by land. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)