Moscow [Russia], August 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK, EU, Canadian sanctions and the inconsistency of the current situation with the obligations of Siemens make it impossible to deliver a turbine for Nord Stream, which was repaired in Canada and is now in Germany, Gazprom said.

"The sanctions regimes of Canada, the EU, the UK and the inconsistency of the current situation with the current contractual obligations on the part of Siemens make the delivery of the 073 engine to the Portovaya CS [compressor station] impossible," the company said on Telegram, as quoted by Sputnik.

On Monday, Gazprom said the global gas demand fell by 35 billion cubic meters since January. It also informed that the EU gas demand decreased by 31 billion cubic meters.

"According to the first preliminary estimates ... the decrease in global gas demand for seven months of 2022 amounted to about 35 billion cubic meters compared to the same period in 2021. At the same time, gas consumption in 27 countries of the European Union decreased by 31 billion cubic meters over the same period," Gazprom wrote on its Telegram channel. (ANI/Sputnik)

