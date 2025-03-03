Dubai [UAE], March 3 (ANI/ ARAB NEWSWIRE): The 10th edition of the GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit, held at the prestigious Movenpick Grand Al Bustan in Dubai, concluded with tremendous success. Over 650 esteemed professionals, including government officials, industry leaders, and regulatory experts, gathered to advance the future of pharmaceutical regulation.

The summit commenced with the GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit on February 17-18, setting the stage for thought-provoking discussions on critical regulatory topics. This was followed by the GCC Pharmacovigilance Training and the GCC Medical Tender & Business Talk on February 19-20, providing in-depth insights into drug safety and procurement strategies. The event concluded on February 21 with an exclusive eCTD Training, ensuring professionals were equipped with the latest regulatory submission practices.

Dr. Ruqaya Al Bastaki from the Emirates Drug Establishment, delivered a keynote address at the opening ceremony at the summit, highlighting "Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) redefines UAE's regulatory landscape with expanded domains and innovative services for safer healthcare."

"As regulatory frameworks continue to evolve, the GCC RA Pharma Summit serves as a crucial forum for discussing upcoming regulations and new guidelines shaping the pharmaceutical landscape," said Dr. Mona Al Moussli, Chairman of the GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit. "By addressing these changes, the summit ensures that stakeholders are well-prepared to navigate regulatory updates, enhance compliance, and drive innovation in the region's healthcare sector."

Dr. Najiba Al Shezawy, Co-Chairman of the GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit, emphasized the event's success: "The 10th edition witnessed an impressive turnout, with a large number of attendees and participation from top leading pharmaceutical companies. The diverse and extensive representation from across the industry highlights the summit's significance as a premier gathering for regulatory affairs professionals."

The event also saw significant participation from key regulatory authorities and organizations across the region, including Emirates Drug Establishment, Emirates Health Services, Dubai Health Authority, RAFED UAE, and the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi from the UAE, Saudi Food and Drug Authority from Saudi Arabia; Ministry of Health - Oman, Sultan Qaboos Hospital, and University Medical City from Oman; National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) from Bahrain; Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) from Jordan; Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) from Egypt; KIMADIA from Iraq; Ministry of Health - Kuwait from Kuwait, and Kurdistan Medical Control Agency (KMCA) from Kurdistan. Their contributions and presence played a vital role in shaping the regulatory discussions and fostering greater collaboration across the region.

The GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit sparked groundbreaking discussions, insights, and networking. Industry leaders, regulators, and innovators united to shape the future of pharmaceutical regulations, cementing the summit as the region's top platform for transformation and excellence. (ANI/ ARAB NEWSWIRE)

