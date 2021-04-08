New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane will meet with the three service chiefs of the Bangladesh Armed Forces during his visit to the neighbouring country.

MM Naravane on Thursday proceeded on a five-day visit to Bangladesh to enhance defence cooperation and strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

The Indian Army said that the visit will further deepen the bilateral relationships between the two Armies and act as a catalyst for closer coordination and cooperation between the two countries on a host of strategic issues.

The visit comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh. PM Modi paid a visit to Bangladesh from March 26-27, during which New Delhi and Dakha signed MoUs in key sectors including trade and technology to foster bilateral ties and affirmed commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms.

"Continuing with the excellent tradition of strong bilateral and defence ties between India and Bangladesh, General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff has proceeded on a visit to Bangladesh from 8 to 12 April 2021," the Army said.

General Naravane will pay tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by laying a wreath at the Shikha Anirban on Thursday.

"This will be followed by one-to-one meetings with the three Service Chiefs of Bangladesh's Armed Forces. General Naravane will also visit the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi, where he will pay tributes to Bangladesh's founding father," the Army said.

The Army Chief will also interact with Bangladesh's Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on April 11 at Bangladesh Army's Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka where he will attend a seminar on UN Peace Support Operations and deliver a keynote address on "Changing Nature of Global Conflicts: Role of UN Peacekeepers".

General Naravane is also scheduled to interact with the Force Commanders of the United Nations Missions in Mali, South Sudan and Central African Republic and the Deputy Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutanese Army on April 12.

He will also attend the closing ceremony of Exercise Shantir Ogrosena, a multilateral UN-mandated counterterrorism exercise comprising the Armed Forces of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka along with observers from the US, UK, Turkey and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia among others.

The Chief will also witness the innovations of the Bangladeshi Armed Forces personnel during the Hardware Display.

The Chief of the Army Staff will interact with the members of Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support and Training Operations (BIPSOT) during the last leg of his visit. (ANI)

