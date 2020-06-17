World News | George Floyd's Brother Speaks to UN Council

Geneva, Jun 17 (AP) The brother of George Floyd has made a heartfelt plea the U.N.'s top human rights body to launch intense international scrutiny of systemic racism and the killing of unarmed blacks by police.

Philonese Floyd's message by video to the Human Rights Council came as it contemplates an unprecedented bid sought by the Africa Group to create a Commission of Inquiry — the council's most powerful tool of scrutiny — to examine and report on racism and violence against protesters by police in the United States.

Also Read | Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Former Union Minister & RJD Leader, Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

“I am my brother's keeper. You in the United Nations are your brothers and sisters' keepers in America — and you have the power to help us get justice for my brother George Floyd,” Floyd said. “I am asking you to help him. I am asking you to help me. I am asking you to help us: Black people in America.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)