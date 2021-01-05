Tbilisi [Georgia], January 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia reported 2,316 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its total count of cases to 232,079.

Among the new cases, 961 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said.

As of Tuesday, 222,787 of the 232,079 patients have recovered, while 2,646 others have died, said the center.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on February. 26. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)