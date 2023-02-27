Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI): German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has interacted with "inspiring talents" of SAP India, German ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann stated in a tweet. Scholz witnessed "India's modern face" at Bengaluru and met with young Indians on their way to Germany.

Philipp Ackermann tweeted, "Bangalore showed India's modern face to @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz & us! We changed batteries for scooters @Sun_Mobility & met inspiring talents @SAPIndia. Chancellor also talked to young Indians on their way to Germany & visited Royal Challengers - end of a successful visit!"

Olaf Scholz was on an official visit to India from February 25-26. He was accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation.

Meanwhile, IPL Cricket team Royal Challengers Banglore on Sunday tweeted, "We had the extreme honour and privilege of hosting the Hon'ble Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany at Namma Chinnaswamy Stadium. His Excellency called on RCB's WPL camp today."

On Saturday, the German Chancellor called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Murmu noted that Germany is India's largest trade partner in Europe and also among the top investors in India. She said that Germany is also India's second-largest development cooperation partner and has played an important role in India's developmental journey.

"Welcoming Chancellor Scholz on his first visit to India as German Chancellor, the President said that India and Germany have a long-standing relationship, which is underpinned by our common values and shared goals. Our bilateral relationship encompasses a wide range of areas, reflecting the mutual trust that has been nurtured over decades," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

President Murmu said that India and Germany also have strong cultural connections, with a long tradition of German Indologists working in India. She stated that India and Germany had shared aims in upholding democratic values, the rules-based international order, multilateralism, and the reform of multilateral institutions.

During his visit, Olaf Scholz said that India has undertaken an enormous rise and stressed that it is "very good" for the ties between the two nations. Speaking at a joint press meet along with PM Narendra Modi, Scholz noted that the development of IT and software is booming in India

"India has undertaken an enormous rise much has happened and that is also good for the relations between both our countries. The world is suffering because of the consequences of Russia's aggression. Ensuring food and energy supplies right now," Olaf Scholz said.

In his remarks after meeting PM Modi, Scholz said, "We need talent, we need skilled workers. The development of IT & software is booming in India and many capable companies are here in India. India has so much talent and we want to benefit from that corporation. We want to recruit & attract that talent in Germany." (ANI)

