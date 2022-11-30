By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning a bilateral visit to India next year, Philipp Ackermann, Germany's envoy to India, said on Wednesday.

"I think it's safe to say that Chancellor is planning a bilateral visit to India next year. We have to compare agendas," Ackermann said at the press conference here.

Ackermann also responded when asked whether the Chancellor could come twice to India, one for the G20 summit and the other time for a bilateral meeting.

"The Prime Minister (Modi) came twice to Germany, why shouldn't Chancellor come twice, India is a great place. I would even say come thrice to India," Ackermann said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. The two leaders discussed ways to boost economic ties, defence collaboration and other important issues. The G20 meet was the third meeting between Chancellor Scholz and PM Modi this year.

PM Modi visited Berlin on May 2 this year for the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, which was followed by his visit to Schloss Elmau in Germany for the G7 Summit at the invitation of Chancellor Scholz.

Ackermann also lauded India's digitisation drive.

"We can learn a lot from India when it comes to digitisation. I'm here for 3.5 months and I'm amazed by the way digitisation has swept through the country. The way how people use smartphones in order to get through their life, we are way behind," he said. (ANI)

