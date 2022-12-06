Faridabad (Haryana) [India], December 6 (ANI): German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday visited Khori village in Haryana and interacted with members of a non-governmental organization that works for women's rights.

The foreign minister chatted with the women and also engaged with the people of civil society as a part of her visit to India.

"There's more to India than mega-cities!FM @ABaerbock visited Khori village in Haryana where Sunder Lal founded Smart City Interoperability Reference Architecture (SCIRA) in 1979," German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Dr Philipp Ackermann tweeted.

The German envoy further highlighted how the organization encourages women to fight for their rights.

"The organization encourages women to fight for their rights. These truly strong & determined women sing this song to encourage each other!." the German envoy added.

During her two-day visit to India, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock took some time off her busy work schedule to explore the streets of Old Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Philipp Ackermann shared some pictures of Baerbock which he captioned, "Packed & productive - a super exciting Day 1 of Minister @ABaerbock draws to a close. Great talks with @DrSJaishankar, an enriching visit to Sis Ganj Gurudwara followed by shopping with Shashi Bansal in Chandni Chowk and using Paytm to pay!"

In the photographs shared by the German envoy, Baerbock was seen in the company of some women at the Sis Ganj Gurudwara and later checking out Indian ethnic dresses at a local shop in Chandni Chowk.

To pay for her purchase, the foreign minister used the Digital payment method Paytm.

Taking to Twitter, Baerbock described that for her the official visit to India felt like she was "visiting a friend".

She shared a picture with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and captioned it in German, "Not only because we have seen each other so often this year - the world situation makes our close coordination more than necessary - my first official visit to #Indien feels like visiting friends. Thank you very much, dear @DrSJaishankar."

Moreover, a German delegation led by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In a press note, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said The German Foreign Minister was accompanied by four Members of Parliament and other officers from her Foreign Office. Speaking on the occasion, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that the idea of democracy is deeply rooted in India's historical context and traditions. (ANI)

