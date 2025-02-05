Tel Aviv [Israel], February 5 (ANI/TPS): Germany and Israel officially began implementing a bilateral agreement on digitization and innovation on Wednesday as representatives from Israel's National Digital Network and Germany's Federal Ministry for Transport and Digital Infrastructure launched their first round of meetings.

Signed in November, the agreement establishes a joint digital dialogue forum focusing on AI, digital identities, data management, and government cloud infrastructure.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit United States This Month To Meet President Donald Trump, Possibly Meeting With SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

"The digital dialogue marks a significant deepening of the strategic partnership between Germany and Israel. By promoting innovation and utilizing mutual knowledge, we will strengthen economic cooperation and deepen the close relationship between the countries," said Volker Wiesing, Germany's Federal Minister for Transport and Digital Infrastructure. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)