Munich [Germany], April 7 (ANI): The Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) in Munich, Germany, marked the party's Foundation Day with a grand celebration under the guidance of Vijay Chauthaiwale, the BJP Foreign Affairs In-charge.

The event brought together a large number of BJP workers and supporters who expressed their solidarity and pride in being part of the world's largest political party.

Also Read | Orange Monday Is the New Black Monday? Global Markets Plunge Over US Tariffs Spark Meme Fest Online, Hilarious Memes, Viral Jokes and More Take Over X Amid Market Meltdown.

During the event, the BJP Karyakartas in Munich had the opportunity to listen to an address by BJP President JP Nadda and a special message from Vijay Chauthaiwale.

The celebrations highlighted the global aspirations of BJP workers who are deeply committed to realising the vision of "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Fannie Mae Layoffs: US-Based Federal National Mortgage Association Lays Off 200 Telugu Employees for Misuse of 'Matching Grants Programme', Total 700 Affected.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked the party's 46th Foundation Day on April 6 with tributes to its legacy and pledges to uphold Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of national development.

This year's Foundation Day coincided with the festival of Ram Navami.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on Sunday to the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the occasion of the party's Foundation Day.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote that the day made the party reiterate its unparalleled commitment to working towards the country's progress.

The PM further wrote that the people of the country also saw the party's good governance, which was reflected in the historic mandates received in previous years.

Emphasising the public's endorsement of the BJP's governance, he wrote, "The people of India are seeing the good governance agenda of our Party, which is also reflected in the historic mandates we've received in the years gone by, be it in the Lok Sabha elections, Assembly elections across different states and various local body polls across the nation. Our Governments will continue serving society and ensuring all-around development.

"Terming the workers of the party as the 'backbone, ' the PM wrote in his post that he was proud of the way the Karyakartas were working around the clock in every part of the nation and serving the poor, downtrodden and marginalised people.

"My best wishes to all our hardworking Karyakartas, the backbone of our Party, as they actively work on the ground and elaborate on our good governance agenda. I am proud of the manner in which our Karyakartas are working around the clock in every part of the nation and serving the poor, the downtrodden, and the marginalised. Their energy and enthusiasm are truly motivating,' the post further read.

The BJP was originally founded as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 under the leadership of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The party gained significant momentum under leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, eventually rising to power in the 1990s. It has remained a dominant force in Indian politics since then. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)