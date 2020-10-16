Berlin, Oct 16 (AP) A prison inmate was shot fatally by police in western Germany on Friday after he took a jail employee hostage and threatened to kill her, authorities said.

The 40-year-old man threatened the employee, a 29-year-old woman, with a razor blade and demanded a helicopter to take him away from the prison in Muenster, police and prosecutors said in a statement.

Also Read | Pfizer Aims at Filing For ‘Emergency Use’ Approval of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate After US Presidential Elections 2020.

Police attempted to negotiate with the prisoner, but he repeatedly threatened to kill his hostage and appeared “psychologically unpredictable,” they added.

Special forces then freed the woman, who sustained only slight injuries to her neck. The prisoner died from his injuries at the scene. Authorities said he was serving a four-month sentence for resisting enforcement officers that would have ended on November 10. (AP)

Also Read | Finland PM Sanna Marin in Low-Neck Jacket For Trendi Magazine Cover Gets Criticised by Moral Police, People Trend #SupportSanna by Posting Pics in Similar Attire.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)