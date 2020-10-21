Berlin [Germany] October 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany is ready to deploy 160 specialists of the Bundeswehr to NATO member and partner countries to help decongest their overloaded healthcare systems in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, Spiegel reported on Wednesday.

According to the paper, Germany expressed its willingness to deploy shemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense military specialists, as well as medical personnel, not only to NATO member states, but also to the alliance's partner countries.

The specialists would be sent to these countries, if their health care systems could not cope with the high rate of COVID-19 infections and the states have requested for Germany's support, the news outlet wrote.

Spiegel sources also told the paper that four other NATO members, including the United Kingdom and France, have also agreed to provide their specialists.

NATO's personnel might be engaged in the construction of field hospitals and the transportation of infected people, the paper wrote.

According to the World Health Organization, 373,167 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Germany with 9,836 deaths. Germany reported 6,868 infection cases on Tuesday. The German authorities have limited private gatherings to 15 people and obliged pubs and restaurants to close by 11 p. m. to improve the epidemiological situation that had deteriorated recently. (ANI/Sputnik)

