Berlin [Germany], October 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany has confirmed 14,714 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total count reaching 418,005, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by 49 to 10,003 people within the same period of time. More than 314,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2020: Joe Biden Promises Free COVID-19 Vaccine For All Americans If Elected.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 11,242 new coronavirus cases and 49 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 42.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.14 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | US Navy Training Plane Crashes in Alabama Near Gulf Coast, 2 Killed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)