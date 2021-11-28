Berlin [Germany], November 28 (ANI): Germany on Saturday (local time) reported the first two cases of the new 'Omicron' variant of COVID-19.

As reported by the Sputnik news agency, both cases have been reported in Munich. Both the persons who contracted the new strain have returned from the South African Republic.

Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom had also reported the first two cases of the Omicron variant.

This comes a day after the first case of the variant - which scientists suspect could be more contagious - was recorded in Europe, RT reported.

WHO identified the new South African strain as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations -- 32 -- which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

Following the reports about the new variant, the United States, the European Union, Canada, Israel, Australia and other countries have restricted travel from several southern African nations over the health concerns. (ANI)

