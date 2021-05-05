New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): A German military aircraft with the first part of a massive oxygen plant for India will depart from an airport to help Indian hospitals that are facing acute shortage of oxygen due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the German Embassy in India posted a picture of the German Air Force loading A400M with medical supplies at Wunstorf Air Force Base.

"Here we go ! German Air Force loading A400M at Wunstorf AFB with first part of massive oxygen plant to land in Delhi Thursday afternoon," it tweeted.

Ambassador has said," Germany will transport a large oxygen production plant to India. This will provide oxygen for quite a number of people. We are in close contact with MEA, Red Cross, and others to see how to bring it here."

Amid the disastrous COVID-19 wave in the country, the Indian Air Force's (IAF) C-17 aircraft on Monday returned from Frankfurt, Germany to Hindan after having airlifted four empty cryogenic oxygen containers.

The Air Force's C-17s also airlifted eight cryogenic oxygen containers from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar, two from Vijaywada, two from Yelahanka, two from Hindan to Bhubaneswar, and two from Bhopal to Ranchi.

Noting that India has helped the world amid the COVID-19 by producing vaccines and medicines, German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner has said that now "we just need to give back to our friends".

India, known as the "pharmacy of the world," has provided millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical assistance to countries around the world to help them fight the pandemic.

Lindner's remark comes as several countries around the world have come forward to help India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising coronavirus cases.

India registered an alarming 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections and 3,780 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

