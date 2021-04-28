By Naveen Kapoor

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Germany is ready to transport a large oxygen production plant to India in about a week which will provide oxygen for quite a number of people, German ambassador to India Walter J Lindner has said.

Ambassador Lindner told ANI in an interview that a big oxygen plant will prove to be useful for India. The country is seeing a record surge in COVID-19 cases that has put strain on the health infrastructure.

Linder said they are in close contact with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Red Cross and others to see how to bring oxygen plant to the country.

"We are ready to transport a large oxygen production plant to India. This will provide oxygen for quite a number of people. We are in close contact with MEA, Red Cross, and others to see how to bring it here," the German Ambassador told ANI.

"We are working on this. Won't say it is coming in the next two-three days. Give us a week, it's about logistics. When it's here you will see it make quite a lot of difference," he added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel had said last week that they are preparing a "mission to support" India's fight against the pandemic.

"A big oxygen plant is very useful as it can be used to refill oxygen cylinders. Of course, there will also be Mobil X oxygen plants which at the moment I understand are being brought to India by the Indian Air Force," the envoy said.

He said India has helped the world during the situation created by COVID-19 by producing vaccines and medicines "and now we just need to give back to our friends".

He urged people to get vaccinated against the virus.

"My message is - get vaccinated. It is very important. India has two 'made in India' vaccines," Lindner said

India reported over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,293 related deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

