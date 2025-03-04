Karachi [Pakistan], March 4 (ANI): The Education Department of Pakistan's Sindh province has uncovered approximately 5,000 "ghost teachers" who have been receiving salaries without fulfilling their teaching responsibilities, as reported by ARY News.

In response to this issue, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has issued instructions to remove these individuals from the payroll. According to reports by ARY News, the Education Minister has authorised disciplinary actions to be taken against these teachers.

The report highlighted that to address the staffing shortfall, the department plans to hire new teachers based on the merit list, replacing the ghost teachers. Last year, the education department had already instructed district education officers (DEOs) to suspend the salaries of more than 1,000 teachers who were found to be absent from their duties.

ARY News noted that a report from the Scrutiny Committee, presented to the provincial education secretary, revealed that more than 1,000 teachers were found absent across Sindh in October 2025. The committee was formed to investigate the growing issue of ghost teachers, which had raised significant concerns throughout the province.

The education system in Pakistan has been facing a significant decline for many years. Numerous challenges, such as poor infrastructure, outdated teaching methods, and a lack of proper facilities have hampered the quality of education. One of the most pressing issues is the shortage of qualified teachers, with many schools lacking sufficient staff, leading to overcrowded classrooms and limited individual attention for students.

Additionally, as revealed in several media reports, many rural areas in Sindh face an acute shortage of educational resources. Schools in these areas often lack basic amenities like clean water, sanitation, and electricity, further impeding students' ability to learn.

Moreover, Pakistan's education system, like many other institutions, has been significantly impacted by political interference, which has affected its quality, structure, and delivery. Media reports in the past have also revealed that the education system in the country is often used as a tool for political gain. (ANI)

