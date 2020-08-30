South Bend (US), Aug 30 (AP) Shots fired from a vehicle killed a 7-year-old girl attending a birthday party in northern Indiana, according to police.

The shooting occurred Saturday around 7:40 p.m. when multiple shots were fired from a vehicle driving by the home in South Bend.

The girl was seriously injured and later died at an area hospital, police said.

Although several people were standing in front of the home, she was the only shooting victim, according to authorities.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

The St Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation. (AP)

