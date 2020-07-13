Geneva [Switzerland], July 13 (ANI): As many as 2,30,370 new coronavirus cases were reported in last 24-hours worldwide taking the total cases to 12.55 million, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It is the highest single-day surge in the coronavirus cases, Sputnik reported citing WHO.

According to the organization, the global case total now stands at 12.55 million. The previous single-day surge record of 228,102 was set on Friday.

More than half of the new positive tests, 133,486 in total, were reported in the United States, the WHO said. A further 70,398 new cases were also reported in Brazil. (ANI)

