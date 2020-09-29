New York [India], September 29 (ANI): The global death toll of COVID-19 has crossed one million-mark, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The respiratory disease was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year. The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a 'pandemic' in March.

Also Read | US Presidential Debate 2020: Five Issues on Top of Google Search Ahead of 1st Donald Trump-Joe Biden Clash.

The total number of coronavirus cases across the world has crossed 33 million, while nearly 23 million patients have recovered, Al Jazeera reported.

The United States has reported the most deaths - more than 205,000 - followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom. (ANI)

Also Read | FAQs on US Presidential Elections 2020: ‘How do I Register to Vote?’ And Other Trending Questions Answered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)