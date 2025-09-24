New York [US], September 24 (ANI): Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and French President Emmanuel Macron were among the key dignitaries who arrived at the United Nations headquarters on Tuesday (local time) for the high-level debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The 80th UNGA session began on September 9 in New York, drawing global leaders to discuss pressing international challenges. The high-level general debate started on September 23, with more than 150 Heads of State and Government expected to deliver speeches by the conclusion of the debate on September 29.

Also Read | Donald Trump Launches Attack on UN at UNGA Speech, Criticises Allies.

Among the dignitaries in attendance was Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who was seen arriving at the UN headquarters for the session. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron were also present. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was spotted leaving the UN headquarters after attending the session.

This year's theme is "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights," reflecting a focus on global cooperation to address contemporary issues.

Also Read | French President Emmanuel Macron's Convoy Halted in New York To Make Way for Donald Trump's Motorcade, Video Goes Viral.

On Tuesday, notable leaders, including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, also arrived to participate in the Assembly.

On the sidelines of the Assembly, several European nations announced their recognition of a Palestinian state. France, Belgium, Monaco, Luxembourg and Malta confirmed recognition on Monday, following similar moves by Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal a day earlier.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed her support for a two-state solution in her address to the UNGA. "We will set up a Palestine Donor Group. Because any future Palestinian State must be viable also from an economic point of view. And we Europeans will set up a dedicated instrument for Gaza's reconstruction. Gaza must be rebuilt," she said.

She added, "When the night is darkest, we must hold fast to our compass, and our compass is the two-state solution. Since the beginning of this war, Europe has been the lifeline of the Palestinian Authority. But we must all do more, and this is why we will set up a Palestine donor group." Von der Leyen further stressed that the only viable peace plan must guarantee "a secure Israel, a viable Palestinian state, and the scourge of Hamas removed." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)